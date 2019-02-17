Proper implementation of rice tarrification sought

House Speaker Gloria M. Arroyo yesterday sought the proper and full implementation of the Rice Tarrification Act to benefit everyone, citing that it would further help tame inflation.

The former President lauded President Duterte for signing of the Rice Tarrification Act on Friday.

“I am happy that President Duterte has signed into law the Rice Tariffication Act. It will further help in easing the inflation which has hit the poor the most,” she said. “Now we can focus on its proper implementation so that everyone can and should benefit from the law.”

Camarines Sur Rep. Luis Raymund Villafuerte, co-author of the rice tarrification measure, agreed with Arroyo, saying that the law would help expand the access of Filipinos to cheap rice.

“This will, in turn, prevent a repeat of the 2018 inflation surge brought in large part by the supply shortfall and the subsequent retail price increase of rice,” he said. (Charissa L. Atienza)

