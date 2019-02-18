Almazan sustains ankle injury

By Waylon Galvez

Gilas Pilipinas center Raymond Almazan sprained his left ankle during the national team practice session Sunday night, making him questionable for the Philippines game against Qatar on Thursday in Doha – one of two crucial matches for the national team in the sixth and last window of this year’s FIBA World Cup.

The 6-foot-8 Almazan sprained his ankle driving to the basket while playing 2-on-2 drills.

“He didn’t land on anybody’s foot, it was an accident. He was going to the basket when he twisted hos ankle,” said national team Physical Therapist Dexter Aseron when contacted by Bulletin/Tempo.

Since the left foot is already swollen, the veteran player of Rain or Shine is wearing an air cast boot for precautionary so as not to aggravate the injury.

With his size and agility, Almazan has been added by Gilas mentor Yeng Guiao for this sixth and final leg of the World Cup qualifiers after he was not included to the national team roster in the fifth window played here against Kazakhstan and Iran.

But because of the injury, Almazan is doubtful for the Philippines game versus Qatar, and maybe even against Kazakhstan.

