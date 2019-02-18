Eaglets, NU start series

Game Monday (The Arena, San Juan)

3 p.m. – NU-Nazareth vs Ateneo

NU-Nazareth School and defending champion Ateneo begin their best-of-three showdown for the UAAP juniors basketball crown today at The Arena in San Juan.



Eager for revenge are the Bullpups, who are looking to carry on their two victories over the Blue Eaglets in the finals opener set at 3 p.m.

The Bullpups, who topped the elimination round with a 13-1 record, fell to the Blue Eaglets in last year’s finals that went the full three games.

Both schools also met in two previous finals, with NU claiming the crown in 2013 and Ateneo taking the title in 2015.

Gerry Abadiano, Terrence Fortea and Carl Tamayo are expected to play big roles in the Bullpups’ quest to claim their fourth high school title since 2011.

But NU coach Goldwyn Monteverde will have his hands full trying to map out a game plan in neutralizing Ateneo, particularly its star center Kai Sotto.

The 7-foot-5 Sotto is set to win the league’s Most Valuable Player award after averaging 25.1 points, 13.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.6 blocks in the elims. (Jonas Terrado)

