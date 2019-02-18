Kelsey in SI swimsuit edition

- Home
AFTER making history being the first-ever Filipina to grace the prestigious Victoria’s Secret Fashion show, Kelsey Meritt is now making a huge splash as American sports magazine Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit 2019 Rookie.
Merritt shared the news to followers via Twitter, recently.
She posted, “I’ve been keeping this a secret for a while, and now I’m so excited I get to finally share with you all that I’m the newest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2019 Rookie!!! Ahhh thank you @SI_Swimsuit @mj_day for the opportunity to shoot for this iconic issue!!!”
The Kapampangan also posted a sizzling photo of her in a bikini on Instagram.
She said, “Sneak peek from my #SISwimRookie shoot!!! Can’t wait for the issue to come out in May!!”
Merritt auditioned for the job a month before strutting her stuff at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion show.
Apparently, she has long wished for the chance to pose for the magazine.
She told the publication in October, “I really want to be a Sports Illustrated model because I love how confident the models are and I want to show everyone who is looking at these pictures and reading the magazine that they can also be confident in their own skin,” she said. (NEIL RAMOS)