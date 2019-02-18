Kelsey in SI swimsuit edition

AFTER making history being the first-ever Filipina to grace the prestigious Victoria’s Secret Fashion show, Kelsey Meritt is now making a huge splash as American sports magazine Sports Illustrated’s Swim­suit 2019 Rookie.

Merritt shared the news to followers via Twitter, recently.

She posted, “I’ve been keeping this a secret for a while, and now I’m so excited I get to finally share with you all that I’m the newest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2019 Rookie!!! Ahhh thank you @SI_Swimsuit @mj_day for the opportunity to shoot for this iconic issue!!!”

The Kapampangan also posted a sizzling photo of her in a bikini on In­stagram.

She said, “Sneak peek from my #SISwimRookie shoot!!! Can’t wait for the issue to come out in May!!”

Merritt auditioned for the job a month before strutting her stuff at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion show.

Apparently, she has long wished for the chance to pose for the magazine.

She told the publication in Octo­ber, “I really want to be a Sports Il­lustrated model because I love how confident the models are and I want to show everyone who is looking at these pictures and reading the maga­zine that they can also be confident in their own skin,” she said. (NEIL RAMOS)

