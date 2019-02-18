Sara to announce decision on presidency in Jan. 2021

VIGAN CITY, Ilocos Sur – Presidential daughter and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte will announce in January 2021 whether she will give in or thumb down the clamor for her to seek the presidency.

The lady mayor made this disclosure as she spearheaded the nationwide campaign of the 13 senatorial candidates that the Hugpong ng Pagbabago, a regional political group she founded, has chosen to endorse.

The national campaign blitz has been widely speculated as Mayor Duterte’s initial foray to a bid to take over her the reins of the presidency from her equally popular father, President Duterte.

January 2021 is the local chief executive’s self-imposed deadline on making her political decision.

“Depende sa circumstances. Siguro gawa na lang tayo ng deadline on January 2021,” she told reporters after sharing the campaign stage with the senatorial coalition she is backing.

Known as one of the country’s strongest but most popular local chief executives, Mayor Duterte said she has not yet made up her mind on the presidency notwithstanding the intensity of a public clamor for her to run.

“I wish that they would not talk about me like that dahil iyong may gustong maging President, as early as now ilalagay nila ako sa No. 1 sa hate list nila,” she noted. (Ben Rosario)

