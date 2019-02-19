Fury tells rivals: Come to Tyson

LONDON (AFP) – Tyson Fury laid down a challenge to his rivals on Monday after signing a multi-year, multi-fight agreement with United States broadcaster ESPN which the British heavyweight was adamant made a world title rematch with Deontay Wilder “more makeable now than ever”.



Fury, who still labels himself the “lineal champion” despite vacating in 2016 the several versions of the world title he won against Wladimir Klitschko four years ago, held World Boxing Council champion Wilder to a controversial draw in Los Angeles in December, a result that sparked immediate talk of a rematch with the American.

“They have to come to Tyson Fury now,” the 30-year-old told a news conference on Monday.

“Because I’ve got my own platform in America and in the UK (with BT Sport), so now they’re going to have to come through me,” Fury added.

Veteran American promoter Bob Arum, linked to ESPN and the man behind the Top Rank organization, will promote Fury alongside Frank Warren, long a mainstay of the British boxing circuit.

Fury’s future fights will now be broadcast live on BT Sport in the UK and ESPN in the US, clashing with Wilder, whose promoter Al Haymon is associated with the rival Showtime network in the States.

“ESPN’s the biggest sporting network in the world, and gives me the opportunity to not be an opponent,” said Fury.

“If I didn’t want to fight him (Wilder) I wouldn’t have done it in the first place. As far as I’m concerned it’s more makeable now than ever, because we’ve the biggest boys in the game behind us.”

‘‘I want Joshua, Wilder, and everyone else out there too. If you’re watching Deontay, I’m coming for you, baby!’’

