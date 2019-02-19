Grace not running for president

Senator Grace Poe has dismissed the possibility of running anew for president in the 2022 elections.

Poe was asked if she was consider­ing to seek presidency again follow­ing reports floating Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte’s possible presidential bid before her father, President Du­terte, steps down in 2022.

“Alam mo siguro nakalipas na ‘yon, sapagkat nabigyan na ako ng pagkakataon,” Poe said in a chance interview Monday during her visit at the Obrero Public Market in Manila as part of her senatorial campaign.

Poe ran for president during the 2016 national elections and placed third to President Duterte and for­mer Interior Secretary Mar Roxas.

She is now seeking her second term as a senator in the May 13 midterm polls.

The reelectionist senator said people can look at other possible candidates for president, adding her belief that she can help the country through lawmaking.

“Marami naman diyang puwede na maaaring i-konsidera ng ating mga kababayan; kahit naman sa Senado marami rin naman tayong puwedeng maitulong,” Poe said. (Vanne Terrazola)

