Madaling sumuko si manoy

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Hi Ms. Rica:

Hello! I’m an avid reader of your column. Tanong ko lang po: kapag nakikipagsex ako, minsan po ay lumalambot siya pagkatapos ng ilang minutes kahit hindi pa po ako nageejaculate. I’m only 23 years old po. Tapos ung mga kasabayan ko po, walang ganitong problema. May mali po ba sa akin?

Softie (but also a Toughie)

Hello Softie

(but also a Toughie),

Thank you for writing. Oo nga, minsan, nakaka-frustrate at nakaka-worry nga kapag biglang nalambutan in the middle of things. Lalo na kung nageenjoy na kayo pareho. Normal lang na lambutan ka paminsan-minsan, pero kung ito’y madalas na nangyayari, it might mean that it needs more attention. Baka kailangan mo na magpatingin.

Madaming iba’t ibang factors that could cause your condition.Pwedeng medical condition tulad ng diabetes or other cardiovascular diseases. Pwede ring sanhi ng mga gamot na iniinom mo. Maaari ring makadagdag ang stress, depression, low self-esteem, o kaya naman ay problema sa iyong relasyon.

Sa edadmo, more often than not, lifestyle ang dahilan. Mahilig ka bang uminom? Naninigarilyo ka ba? Malaking factor ang paginom at paninigarilyo sa hindi pagfunction nang maayos ng iyong ari.

Tanungin mo ang iyong sarili, healthy baang lifestyle mo, kung hindi baka dapat ay:

Bawasan ang paninigarilyo; Kumain nang tama, at bawasan ang pagkain ng mga matatabang pagkain; Mag-exercise regularly; Drink alcohol moderately; Huwag gumamit ng illegal na droga.

May mga tao na magsasabi sa iyo na ikaw ay mag-supplements at gumagamit ng mga pampatigas ng ari. Pero dahil bata ka pa, hindi pa naman ito kailangan. Try mo munang maging healthy. Kung hindi ito gumana, baka mas mainam na magpatingin ka sa doctor para masolusyonan ang iyong problema.

Good luck!

With love and lust,

Rica

* * *

If you have questions on love and sex that you want me to answer, follow me on Twitter and Instagram: @_ricacruz and www.facebook.com/TheSexyMind

Biography: Rica Cruz is a Licensed Psychologist and Sex Therapist. She comes out as the Resident Sex Therapist on Boys’ Night Out every Thursday night on Magic 89.9.

Related

comments