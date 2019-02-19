Missing PDEA officer found dead with torture marks in CamSur

CAMP OLA, Albay – The assistant provincial officer of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Camarines Norte was found dead Monday morning with gunshot wounds in the head and signs of torture.

PDEA Bicol regional director Christian Frivaldo said that Agent Enrico Barba was reported missing around 12 noon on February 17 after he went to meet an informant in Daet, Camarines Norte, regarding the drug activities in the area.

“His mission was fully documented and disclosed to his Provincial Officer Agent Vidal Bacolod who relayed the same to the regional director,” Frivaldo said.

According to Frivaldo, the body of Barba was found in Lupi, Camarines Sur, around 8 p.m. on February 18.

“His body bore several gunshot wounds, all fatal in the face and body, indicative of ruthlessness. He also had contusions in the frontal body and head trauma as indicated in the initial autopsy of the first responder,” he said.

“Our regional office will work fully with our counterparts to identify the perpetrators of this cowardly act which is considered as an attack and affront to the anti-drug endeavor of Bicol region. We will not be moved by this incident as we will escalate our effort to give justice to our fallen comrade, a good father to his children and a loving husband to his wife,” Frivaldo added. (Nino Luces)

