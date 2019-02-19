Montessori gains quarters

Defending champion Kings’ Montessori School Team A made short work of Assumption College 25-4, 25-9 on Sunday to clinch a quarterfinals berth in the 18-Under Competitive Division of the 23rd Women’s Volleyball League at the Xavier School High School Gymnasium in San Juan City.



KMS-A barely broke a sweat in the match that only lasted for 39 minutes to finish the eliminations with a 4-0 record in Group A and advance to the next phase while Assumption College wound up winless with a 0-4 slate in the tournament sponsored by Milo and supported by Rain or Shine and Chris Sports.

Joining KMS-A in the quarterfinals is Colegio San Agustin Makati, which beat Immaculate Conception Academy 26-24, 25-13 for a 3-1 card.

In Group B, San Antonio De Padua College downed OB Montessori Center, Greenhills 25-13, 25-22 while Arellano University Team A edged Kings’ Montessori School Team B 25-20, 25-17.

SAPC and AU-A gained quarterfinals slots with identical 2-1 records.

Escuela de Sophia of Caloocan, Inc. (4-0) and San Pedro Relocation Center National High School (3-1) have also barged into the quarters in Group C.

St. Scholastica’s College, Manila (4-0) trounced University of Santo Tomas-Angelicum College 25-17, 25-19 and Chiang Kai Shek College (3-1) whipped Immaculada Concepcion College 25-15, 25-10 in Group D to advance to the Last Eight.

The quarterfinal matches of the 18-U Competitive Division are set this Sunday, Feb. 17, at the same venue.

Defending champion Holy Family School of Quezon City rolled past St. Scholastica’s College, Manila 25-21, 25-18 in the 13-U Developmental Division and Immaculate Conception Academy drubbed Holy Family School of Quezon City 25-20, 25-8 in the 13-U Competitive Division.

In other matches, Colegio San Agustin Makati nipped Nuestra Senora De Guia Academy 25-27, 25-20, 16-14 in the 13-U Competitive Division and Arellano University Team B smothered Philippine Women’s University-Jose Abad Santos Memorial School 25-10, 25-3 in the 18-U Competitive Division.

Assumption College survived St. Paul College Makati 21-25, 25-23, 15-13 in the 13-U Competitive Division; Colegio San Agustin Makati mauled St. Paul College Makati 25-5, 25-11 in the 13-U Developmental Division; and Jubilee Christian Academy squeaked past School of the Holy Spirit of Quezon City 19-25, 25-19, 15-13 in the 13-U Developmental Division.

