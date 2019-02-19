‘Mother of all messes’ is Brexit

MONTMELÓ, Spain (AFP) – Toto Wolff, the Mercedes Formula 1 CEO, said on Monday Brexit could do untold damage to the F1 industry in the UK, calling it “the mother of all messes”.

The Mercedes team is based in Northamptonshire, while Red Bull – whose their Team Principal Christian Horner on Monday said “life ultimately will go on” regardless of how the United Kingdom leaves the European Union – is based in Milton Keynes.

“Brexit is a major concern for all of us that live in the UK and operate out of the UK,” Wolff said at Montmelo where Formula 1 pre-season testing began on Monday.

“Formula 1 teams travel to races at least 21 times a year, we are moving in and out of the UK, our people move in and out of the UK,” he added, in reference to customs delays that could be incurred by Brexit.

Austrian Wolff, who is a former racing driver, was also concerned about customs for motor parts.

“The way we get parts and services is just in time at the last minute … taxes would massively damage the Formula 1 industry in the UK,” Wolff said.

Visa and right to work concerns were also high on Wolff’s worry list, thanks to the “26 nationalities in our team”.

