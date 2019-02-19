PBA DL: UST, FEU win

- Home
University of Santo Tomas and Chadao-Far Eastern University put their early UAAP preparations into high gear by routing separate rivals in the first PBA D-League matches held at the new Paco Arena in Manila.
Behind the effort of Soulemane Chabi-yo and recent recruit Mark Nonoy, UST rolled to a 94-70 romp of Batangas-Emilio Aguinaldo College before four players scored in double figures in Chadao-FEU’s 84-62 win over SMDC-National University. (Jonas Terrado)