SC backs martial law extension

1 SHARES Share Tweet

The Supreme Court (SC) upheld Tuesday the constitutionality of the third extension of martial law and the suspension of the privi­lege of the writ of habeas corpus in Mindanao until Dec. 31, 2019.

With the ruling, the SC’s public information office (PIO) said four petitions challenging the constitu­tionality of the extension were dis­missed by the High Court during its full court session.

The press statement issued by the PIO did not state the reasons for the dismissal of the petitions. A copy of the decision was not avail­able.

The PIO said dismissed were the petitions filed by the groups of Al­bay Rep. Edcel C. Lagman, Bayan Muna Party-List Rep. Carlos Isagani T. Zarate, Christian S. Monsod, and Rius Valle.

It said the petitions were dis­missed on a 9-4 vote of the SC justices.

Those who voted in favor of the constitutionality of the extension were Chief Justice Lucas P. Ber­samin and Associate Justices Di­osdado M. Peralta, Mariano C. del Castillo, Estela M. Perlas Bernabe, Andres B. Reyes Jr., Alexander G. Gesmundo, Jose C. Reyes Jr., Ra­mon Paul L. Hernando and Rosa­mari D. Carandang.

Those who voted to grant the petitions were Senior Associate Justice Antonio T. Carpio and Asso­ciate Justices Marvic Mario Victor F. Leonen, Francis H. Jardeleza, and Alfredo Benjamin S. Caguioa.

The Dec. 31, 2019 extension was the third since martial law and the suspension of the writ of ha­beas corpus were first imposed by President Duterte on May 23, 2017 for 60 days through Proclamation No. 216 as a result of the attack in Marawi City by the Maute Group and its followers.

When challenged before the SC, the High Court ruled in July 2017 on the constitutionality of the President’s proclamation with a declaration that Proclamation No. 216 has sufficient factual bases.

In February last year, the SC declared constitutional President Duterte’s extension of martial law and the suspension of the privi­lege of the writ of habeas corpus in Mindanao until Dec. 31, 2018. (Rey Panaligan)

Related

comments