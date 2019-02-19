Sta. Lucia goes for 2nd PSL win

Games Today

(Filoil Flying V Centre)

2 p.m. – Petron vs PLDT

4:15 p.m. – UVC vs Sta. Lucia

7p.m. – F2 Logistics vs Cignal

Sta. Lucia Realty goes for the early lead when it battles United Volleyball Club today while F2 Logistics kicks off its title hunt against Cignal in the Philippine Superliga Grand Prix at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

The Lady Realtors and the UVC spikers clash at 4:15 p.m. with the former out to follow up their 25-21, 22-25, 25-23, 16-25, 16-14 win over Generika-Ayala in the opener last Saturday.

Reigning champion Petron kicks things off when it clashes with PLDT at 2 p.m. while F2 Logistics tackles Cignal in the women’s volleyball tourney that has ESPN5 and 5Plus as broadcast partners.

Also getting off to a fine start like Sta. Lucia was Foton.

Drawing strength from former Turkish national team member Selime Ilyasoglu and American Courtney Felinski, the Tornadoes dominated United VC, 26-24, 25-20, 15-25, 25-21.

Joining them in the win column will be the main objective of F2 Logistics, which waged a recruiting coup in a bid to regain the crown of this import-flavored conference.

After bowing to Petron in a thrilling finale last year, F2 Logistics tapped veteran reinforcement Lindsay Stalzer and prolific Italian-American journeywoman Becky Perry to join the solid core of Aby Marano, Ara Galang, Kianna Dy, Dawn Macandili, Majoy Baron and Kim Fajardo in its title quest.

Stalzer, a three-time champion and former Most Valuable Player, steered the Blaze Spikers to the title last year and her addition will provide the Cargo Movers the experience and stability on the floor.

