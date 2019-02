Gilas Pilipinas Final 12 named

2 SHARES Share Tweet

The 12 cagers that will see action against Qatar for the sixth and last window of FIBA World Cup qualifiers on February 22, 2019 have been named.

The players that will see action are:

Japeth Aguilar Mark Barroca Andray Blatche Jayson Castro JP Erram June Mar Fajardo Marcio Lassiter Paul Lee Gabe Norwood Thirdy Ravena Troy Rosario Scottie Thompson

Related

comments