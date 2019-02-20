Machado, Padres agree to record US sports deal – reports

1 SHARES Share Tweet

LOS ANGELES (AFP) – Manny Machado has agreed to the richest free agent contract in American sports history, a 10-year Major League Baseball deal worth $300 million with the San Diego Padres, according to multiple reports Tuesday.



ESPN, USA Today and MLB’s website all announced the agreement, citing unnamed sources, which finally settles the status of the 26-year-old superstar infielder as clubs begin gathering for pre-season training camps in Florida and Arizona.

The Dominican-American star, who handles shortstop and third baseman duties, was the most prized player available along with outfielder Bryce Harper but both had gone unclaimed through the prime free agency negotiating period.

According to reports, Machado’s deal with the Padres includes an opt-out clause after the fifth season.

Four-time All-Star Machado, twice a Gold Glove Award winner at third base for his fielding skills, made $16 million last season while playing for the Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers, whom he joined in July after a five-player trade and helped push into the World Series.

Machado, playing most of the 2018 campaign at shortstop, enjoyed a career season last year, batting .297 with 37 home runs, 107 runs batted in and 14 stolen bases. In 66 games with the Dodgers, Machado hit .273 with 13 homers and 42 RBIs.

But Machado batted only .182 in the World Series as the Dodgers lost to the Boston Red Sox in the championship showdown.

In 926 career games over seven seasons, Machado has blasted 175 homers and driven in 513 runs.

Related

comments