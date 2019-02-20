MPBL: Vets power Zamboanga past Cebu

Veterans Ryan Buenafe and Reed Juntilla conspired in the crunch as Zamboanga pulled off a 61-58 squeaker over Cebu while Bataan continued its rampage in the MPBL Datu Cup Monday night at the Marist School Gymnasium in Marikina City.



Buenafe scored 13 points, including two free throws that served as the marginal basket while Juntilla knocked in 11, most of them came in the final quarter that turned things around for the Zamboanga side.

Juntilla had a step back trey that gave his team a two-point lead then responded again in the final 2:31 of regulation that put his squad ahead, 56-54.

Buenafe’s free throws in the crucial seconds of the match proved to be the marginal baskets, but Zamboanga had to make a stop in Cebu’s last offensive possession.

The Sharks went to their top gun Patrick Cabahug, who let loose a triple but missed the target right before the buzzer sounded, allowing Zamboanga to escape with the win.

With the win, the Family’s Brand Sardines-backed Zamboanga side improved its win-loss record to 10-12, good for seventh spot in the southern division of this tournament put up by Senator Manny Pacquiao with PBA legend and former MVP Kenneth Duremdes serving as commissioner.

The Bataan Risers, on the other hand, improved to 21-2 with an 81-64 drubbing of Marikina in the North Divisions.

Bataan’s virtually eliminated the Shoemasters as they absorbed their 15th loss in 23 games.

So tough was Bataan’s defense it held its opponent to a career-tying low 24-percent shooting from the field (22-of-90) right at its home court. That was the lowest shooting field goal made by any team since Rizal shot the same percentage during its July 31 match with Mandaluyong, then led by Ray Parks.

