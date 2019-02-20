SEAG venues already have legs – BCDA

By Nick Giongco

CLARK, Pampanga – The two major venues at the New Clark City – the 20,000-capacity track and field stadium and 2,000-seater aquatics center – would be ready to host pre-Southeast Asian Games test events by October, the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) said.

Top BCDA executives told reporters that the two key facilities, part of the R12.5-billion infrastructure that would eventually host important government offices, are ahead of schedule.

“The structures already have legs,” said MTD Philippines head Patrick David. “We’re very confident.”

The target completion date is end of August.

Arrey Perez, BCDA vice-president for business development, insists the playing venues will be ready for usage as early as June.

The entire complex will have a total of 11 buildings, including the two sports venues but seven will be used mainly for housing.

To access the two SEAG venues, a 12-kilometer expressway will be ready when the biennial sportsfest kicks off.

The 2019 SEAG will run from Nov. 30 until Dec. 11 with the New Clark City as main hub and Metro Manila and Subic as co-hosts.

“These will be the first major sports facilities since the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex built more than eight decades ago or in 1934. It’s about time that our hardworking national athletes are given access to world-class facilities,” said Perez, who will also serve as the Phisgoc deputy director and mayor of the Athletes Village.

More than 10,000 athletes from all 11 Asean nations will compete for 521 gold medals in 56 sports.

