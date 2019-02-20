Tams post second straight win

By Kristel Satumbaga

Games Saturday

(The Arena, San Juan City)

8 a.m. – NU vs UE (men’s)

10 a.m. – La Salle vs Adamson (men’s)

2 p.m. – NU vs UE (women’s)

4 p.m. – La Salle vs Adamson (women’s)

Far Eastern University (FEU) recovered from a third set meltdown to beat University of the Philippines (UP), 25-13, 25-18, 23-25, 25-18, and gain the early solo lead in UAAP men’s volleyball yesterday at The Arena in San Juan City.

The Tamaraws flexed their muscles to frustrate the Maroons and clinch their second straight win following a stunning triumph over defending champions National University (NU) Bulldogs last Saturday.

Skipper Richard Solis led FEU’s assault with 14 points, 13 coming from attacks, while John Paul Bugaoan was equally impressive at the attack line with 10 kills to finish with 13 points.

UP paraded its own hard-hitting spikers in John Mark Millete and Jerry San Pedro, who finished with combined 30 of the team’s 41 hits, but FEU was able to contain the Maroons’ other hitters that came their way.

It was UP’s second straight defeat following an opening-day loss to University of the East (UE) four days back.

Meanwhile, University of Santo Tomas (UST) recovered from Ateneo’s resilient plays mid-game to snare the 25-18, 25-21, 22-25, 19-25, 15-12 triumph.

Manuel Medina and Joshua Umandal erupted for 22 and 20 points for the Tigers while merging for 38 attacks.

The Tigers, who evened their win-loss record at 1-1, also got a big lift from Jaron Requinton’s 14-point production while Jayvee Sumagaysay chipped in 12 points highlighted by five blocks.

Requinton also provided cover on the floor along with Timothy Tajanlangit by teaming up with 28 digs.

Ateneo, which tied with UST at 1-1, banked on Antony Koyfman and Ishmael Rivera but the duo’s combined 35 points were not enough.

