Career before love for Catriona Gray

REIGNING Miss Universe Catriona Gray said on Wednesday she would rather focus on her reign as Miss Universe more than anything at this point of her life.

“The crown muna. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity,” she said. “I’m a very focused person so Ireally do wanna give everything I have to this journey.”

The statement came amid reports she and boyfriend, actor-model Clint Bondad, have called it quits.

Talk about the breakup surfaced with Bondad appearing on “Eat Bulaga.”

Bondad did not seem to know that Gray is already in the Philippines when asked about her by show host Vic Sotto.

After her reign as Miss Universe, Gray said she will focus on music.

“There are so many things I’m passionate about, and one of them is definitely music. After my reign as Miss Universe, I would love to pursue music, perhaps be able to write my own songs and collaborate with different artists, and put some music out there for the world to hear,” she said.

The beauty queen from Bicol also said she is open to opportunities in Broadway or Hollywood.

“If the opportunity is there, why not? I’m really, really open to any opportunity that may come my way. Especially Broadway, I love Broadway,” Gray said.

The Filipino-Australian beauty queen has a Master Certificate in Music Theory from Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts.

In November 2018, Gray released a single entitled “We’re In This Together” in support of the non-government organization Young Focus. It is an advocacy song that aims to help the children and communities who live in abject poverty in Tondo, Manila.

On Friday, Feb. 22, Gray will pay a courtesy visit to the offices of PLDT Chairman Manny V. Pangilinan in Makati City, a tradition that has been carried on since 2014, when PLDT Home and Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. first forged their fruitful partnership in support of outstanding and inspiring women who make an impact in the international stage like the Miss Universe pageant.

Andrew L. Santos, PLDT First Vice President and Head, Consumer Marketing, said: “PLDT supports world-class Filipino talents and we take pride in the achievements of outstanding Filipinas like Miss Universe Catriona Gray. Together with Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc., we continue to support them in their mission to bring pride to the country and help uplift the lives of Filipinos through service and nation-building.”

On Saturday, Feb. 23, Gray will hold her second homecoming parade at the Araneta Center in Cubao, Quezon City, home of the Binibining Pilipinas beauty pageant.

On Sunday Feb. 24, the 25-year-old beauty queen will headline an all-star show called “Raise Your Flags” at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. (ROBERT R. REQUINTINA)

