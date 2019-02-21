Palace mourns Mañosa passing

The influence and legacy of the late National Artist for Architecture Francisco “Bobby” Mañosa will live on, Malacañang said yesterday as it expressed grief over his recent passing.

“The Palace expresses its deep condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Architect Francisco ‘Bobby’ Mañosa, who was conferred the Order of National Artist (Orden ng Gawad Pambansang Alagad ng Sining) in the field of Architecture by President Duterte last year,” presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said.

“Architect Mañosa will be missed but his influence and legacy will continue to live on. May perpetual light shine upon him as we pray for the repose of his soul,” he said.

Mañosa, known as the “Father of Philippine Neo-Vernacular Architecture,” passed away last Wednesday. He was 88.

Panelo paid tribute to Mañosa, calling him a nationalist who championed Filipino architecture in a career spanning more than 60 years.

He said Mañosa popularized the “bahay kubo” and the “bahay na bato” that became motifs in contemporary Filipino architecture. His most famous work, he noted, was the “iconic” Coconut Palace that became the former office of the country’s Vice President.

“Architect Mañosa was a known nationalist who had been quoted as saying, ‘I design Filipino, nothing else.’ Indeed, the so-called Father of Philippine Neo-vernacular Architecture devoted his lifetime work championing the extensive use of indigenous Filipino materials in his design,” Panelo said. (Genalyn Kabiling)

