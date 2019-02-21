US backs PH war vs drugs

The United States government has declared support for the campaign against the illegal drugs trade, Malacañang said yesterday, after President Duterte vowed to combat the menace in the remainder of his term.

United States Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim extended Washington’s support during a courtesy call on the President in Malacañang the other day, according to presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo.

The “strong” US-Philippine relations, the government’s drug war, and the return of the Balangiga bells were among the issues tackled in the President’s evening meeting with Kim and the rest of the US-Philippine Society delegation in Malacanang.

The meeting, which lasted for one hour-and-a-half, became a chance for the President to defend his drug war before his visitors.

“The conversion centered on the President’s narrative telling them how the drug war affected him and this country and that he had to declare war on drugs and he had to do it because he wants to protect and preserve this nation,” Panelo said during a Palace press briefing.

He said the President explained that three Filipinos have been enslaved by the drug industry that consequently created dysfunctional families.

“The President also told them that he will not stop until the end of his term to end this illegal traffic of prohibited drugs. In response, the US ambassador said the US government supports the fight against drugs,” he said.

Panelo admitted that it was the President who raised the issue about the drug war during the meeting. “That’s how he started the…telling the group about – perhaps, that is the hottest issue,” he said. “It’s the President who started talking. In fact, he was talking for more than half-an-hour,” he added.

Apart from sharing the advocacy against drug trafficking, Panelo said the President affirmed the robust relations between the two countries. “The President said the relationship between the US and the Philippines remains strong,” he said.

He said the US-Philippine Society also informed the President about their recent visit to Balangiga, Eastern Samar to look at the famous church bells recently returned by the US. “They are so appreciative of the very warm reception given to them by the Filipinos there,” Panelo said. (Genalyn Kabiling)

