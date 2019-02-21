‘Wutip’ intensifies into a severe tropical storm

The tropical cyclone with the international name “Wutip” off the Pacific Ocean further intensified into a severe tropical storm but remains too far to affect any part of the Philippines.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration estimated the location of Wutip at 2,775 kilometers east of Mindanao or outside the country’s area of responsibility yesterday morning. It has maximum sustained winds of 105 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 130 kph and continues to move northwest at 20 kph.

PAGASA said Wutip will move close to the eastern border of the Philippine Area of Responsibility before recurving away from the country or the tropical cyclone will enter the PAR but may gradually weaken into a low-pressure area due to strong winds coming from the northeast monsoon or “amihan.”

Should it enter the PAR, the tropical cyclone will be given the local name “Betty.”

Today, PAGASA said the northeasterly surface wind flow will prevail across Luzon and Visayas.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains will prevail across Albay, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Sorsogon, Masbate, Biliran, Eastern Samar, Leyte, Northern Samar, Samar, Southern Leyte, Aurora, and Quezon, while partly cloudy skies will affect Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon and Visayas.

Mindanao will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA advised those in Mindanao to be alert against possible flash floods or landslides triggered by severe thunderstorms. (Ellalyn V. Ruiz)

