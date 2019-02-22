Kris Aquino’s case vs ex-business partner junked

1 SHARES Share Tweet

The Makati City Prosecutor’s Office has dismissed the qualified theft complaint lodged by actress Kris Aquino against her former business partner Nicanor Falcis II.

“After a careful examination of the records of the case, this Office in inclined to dismiss the complaints as there is no sufficient evidence to engender a well-founded belief that Falcis committed the crimes charged,” read the resolution of the prosecutor’s office which reached the Department of Justice.

The resolution is signed by Assistant City Prosecutor Paolo Barcelona and approved by Senior Deputy City Prosecutor Emmanuel Medina.

In her complaint, the youngest sister of former President Benigno Simeon C. Aquino III accused Falcis making unauthorized purchases using the corporate credit card of her production firm Kristina C. Aquino Productions.

She said the KCAP credit card issued by Banco de Oro is only intended to be used solely for KCAP-related expenses such as payment for advertisements of brand partners posted on her Facebook and Google accounts.

However, she discovered that in 2018, he made unauthorized purchases for his personal expenses amounting to a total of P1,270,980.31 including 13 transactions in Makati City worth P404,794.34.

In its resolution, the prosecutor’s office pointed out Falcis is the cardholder of the credit card and, because of this, “Falcis’ use of the KCAP card for his personal expenditures would not make him liable for theft.”

“Thus, should Falcis not pay his credit card bill, BDO can directly initiate legal actions against him to compel him to pay,” the resolution said.

“The fact that Aquino paid Falcis’ credit card bill is of no moment. This will only make the latter civilly liable to the former as she is entitled to reimbursement for the amount that she has paid,” it added. (Jeffrey Damicog and Jel Santos)

Related

comments