Mayor offers P2.2-M reward for info on ambush brains

CEBU CITY – A Cebu town mayor is offering P2.2-million cash reward to anyone who can help identify the mastermind behind the ambush that killed her husband and their two companions.

San Fernando Mayor Lakambini Reluya said her family and her friends helped her raise the reward money to hasten the identification of the mastermind of the Jan. 22 ambush in Talisay City.

Reluya survived the attack but her husband, Association of Barangay Councils president Nonoy Reluya, the van driver, and the town’s tourism officer were killed.

In a press conference last Thursday, Reluya said she has no plans of withdrawing. “In the hands of wrong people, San Fernando will be in danger. I need to go back,” Reluya said.

Reluya said it was impossible that no one saw the gunmen since the ambush happened on a busy street. “There were many witnesses. Please help us resolve this case,” she said.

Reluya said politics could be behind the attack. Reluya’s reelection bid is being challenged by businessman Ruben Feliciano. He denied any involvement in the crime.

Shortly after Reluya’s press briefing, Feliciano dangled a P3.5-million cash reward for those who can provide information that will lead to the identification of the mastermind.

The mayor said information that will be given in relation to the case will be verified by the Special Investigation Task Force Reluya.

Police have filed multiple murder and multiple frustrated murder charges against suspected guns-for-hire Jerome Labitad and Felix Abacajan Jr.

Police filed the charges against the two men after some bullets for M-16 rifles that were recovered in their hideout during a police operation matched with the spent shells that were retrieved in the ambush site.

Last Jan. 29, police tried to serve an arrest warrant against Labitad in Barangay Campo 4 in Talisay but the suspect and Abacajan fought back.

Labitad and Abacajan eluded arrest after a brief shootout with the police.

Police said at least 40 M16 bullets found in the suspected hideout matched with the spent shells recovered in the ambush site. (Calvin D. Cordova with USC interns Clyde Piczon and Franz Pua)

