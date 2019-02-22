MPBL: Makati keeps winning run

The Makati Super Crunch extended their amazing winning run to 14 with a 76-65 thumping of the Laguna Heroes Wednesday night in the MPBL Datu Cup at the Blue Eagle Gym in Quezon City.



The win allowed Makati to vault its way back to the second spot of the northern division of this tournament put up by Senator Manny Pacquiao with PBA legend and former MVP Kenneth Duremdes serving as commissioner.

Makati is now carrying a 20-4 card and can wrap up its elimination round campaign with another win that could give the squad a milestone in its next game against Quezon City.

Quezon City bounced back from a mediocre showing last time around and came up with an inspiring 80-71 triumph over Imus in the second game.

