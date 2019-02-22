Not just a pretty face

1 SHARES Share Tweet

APPEARANCES can be deceiving. Take a gander at Barbara Jeanne Bufete Ponciano.

With her come hither looks, one would think she is a model or actress but no, she is actually an accomplished musician.

“I fell in love with music when I was just a little girl. My dad, Tonie Bufete of the legendary ‘70s group TNJ influenced me by letting me hear records by The Beatles, Santana, and Queen almost every day. Eventually I took up voice lessons, learned how to play the guitar, and started writing songs,” narrates Barbara.

Bijei, as she is fondly called by friends and family, took up Conservatory of Music in St. Scholastica’s College, majoring in Voice. Eventually, she would find work as music teacher.

“I was a vocal coach at Music Master, which is owned by Jimmy Antiporda of the Neo Colours. Now I teach at School Of Rock Philippines.”

More, she has written and performed a number of commercial jingles as with film scores.

Barbara also writes songs for established acts including Kylie Padilla and Julie Anne San Jose.

She relates, “I wrote ‘Bakit Ngayon’ for Julie Anne. It won Song of the Year at the Yahoo! Awards in 2015.”

This modest and youthful looking mother of two boys will be turning 35 years old this April but she does not look her age. “I get that a lot. A grandma of my student thought I was only 19 years old,” quips Barbara.

Barbara currently plays with the band Persephone. They have two digital albums on Spotify and iTunes as released by GMA records. (RONNIE REYES)

Related

comments