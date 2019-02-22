NPA declared undesirable in more areas

1 SHARES Share Tweet

“Heed the people’s call, they are already tired of your coercion and intimidation.”

This was the message of Armed Forces of the Philippines-Eastern Mindanao Command chief Major Gen. Felimon T. Santos Jr. to the leadership of the New People’s Army after more and more communities and local government units have declared them “persona non grata.”

“The people believe in the government’s resolve to address their issues and concern and socio-economic changes that are being pushed and that they do not want this to be hampered and stalled,” Santos said.

Last Wednesday, a new set of barangays declared the Communist Party of the Philippines-NPA persona non grata. They are Barangays Caburacanan, St. Peter, Silae, and Indalasa in Malaybalay City and Barangay Canangaan, Freedom, and Dalacutan in Cabanglasan, Bukidnon.

Davao Oriental had earlier barred the CPP-NPA-National Democratic Front and declared its members and officials as undesirable after the Provincial Peace and Order Council passed a resolution.

Surigao del Norte barangays Camam-onan and Gigaquit, both known to be places where the NPA has thrived in the past few years, have also banned the CPP-NPA-NDF.

Compostela Valley passed a resolution condemning and declaring the CPP-NPA-NDF as persona non grata.

Last year, 21 barangays in Malaybalay City and Sibagat, Agusan Sur declared CPP and NPA members as persona non grata. (Francis Wakefield and Ivy C. Tejano)

Related

comments