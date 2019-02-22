NU cagers eye jrs. title

by Jonas Terrado

Game Friday (The Arena, San Juan)

3 p.m. – Ateneo vs NU-Nazareth

(NU leads series 1-0)

NU-Nazareth School looks to end the reign of Ateneo and capture the UAAP juniors basketball crown in Game 2 of their best-of-three finals at The Arena in San Juan.



The Bullpups, who won 70-58 in Monday’s bruising series opener, are making sure that they won’t give the Blue Eaglets a lifeline as they go for their fourth title in eight seasons in the match set at 3 p.m.

“We just have to be consistent to what we’re doing,” said NU coach Goldwyn Monteverde. “Of course, there will be adjustments on both sides, but we have to concentrate on the game itself.”

Monteverde will bank on Carl Tamayo, Kevin Quiambao, Gerry Abadiano and Terrence Fortea in NU’s bid to close out the Kai Sotto-led Ateneo cagers.

Tamayo and Quiambao conspired in the third to help the Bullpups break out of a 30-25 halftime deficit while Abadiano and Fortea were also key in the team’s third straight win over the Blue Eaglets this season.

NU backer Eduard Tio of Freego is hoping Abadiano will deliver big this time around.

“I’m hoping Gerry will strike in Game 2,” said Tio of Abadiano who appeared tight early in the game.

Determined to send the series to a deciding third game on Monday is Sotto, who before tipoff is set to receive the Most Valuable Player award before tipoff.

Geo Chiu and Forthsky Padrigao are also expected to step up for the Reggie Varilla-mentored Blue Eaglets.

