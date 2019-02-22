PBA DL: SBU outlasts Perpetual

1 SHARES Share Tweet

by Jonas Terrado

Games Monday (Paco Arena, Manila)

2 p.m. – Cignal-Ateneo vs FamilyMart-Enderun

4 p.m. – Chadao-FEU vs Valencia-San Sebastian

Metropac-San Beda University handed coach Boyet Fernandez a victory in his return to the PBA D-League after holding off University of Perpetual Help, 85-75, at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.



Fil-Canadian guard James Canlas scored 11 points bridging the third and fourth while lanky Calvin Oftana made key baskets that repelled the Altas’ comeback bid.

Canlas scored 15 points, Oftana had 10 points and Donald Tankoua produced 19 points and nine rebounds for Metropac, composed of San Beda players who are in the early stages of their preparation for the NCAA.

Fernandez, the league’s winningest coach with eight championships, is hoping to see his players benefit from the experience of playing in the PBA’s developmental tournament.

Former San Beda center Ben Adamos scored 16 points for the Altas, who couldn’t sustain their 53-49 lead in the third.

Luke Sese sparked the Altas’ rally with three triples, but Canlas put on a shooting clinic highlighted by the same of threes to put the Movers ahead 62-53 early in the fourth.

Perpetual tried to mount a rally but Oftana scored several times to keep Metropac in safe distance.

Earlier, Wangs Basketball put on a strong display to clobber The Masterpiece-Trinity University of Asia, 89-69, in the PBA D-League at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Related

comments