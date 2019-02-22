Rising tennis, chess stars to be feted

Two budding protégés in the field of tennis and chess have been chosen as the MILO Junior Male and Female Athlete of the Year in the coming SMC-PSA (Philippine Sportswriters Association) Annual Awards Night at the Centennial Hall of the Manila Hotel.



Netter Alexandra Eala and chess player Daniel Quizon are the latest recipients of the award traditionally handed out by MILO in partnership with the country’s oldest media organization.

Eala is 13 years old and formerly from Colegio de San Agustin who earned a full-time scholarship at the Rafael Nadal Academy in Spain, where she continues her eight-grade studies.

Highlight of her 2018 campaign came in France after winning the Les Petits As final, earning for her a wildcard in the Roland Garros Junior French Championships.

Quizon is 14 years old from Dasmarinas, Cavite, who earned an International Master title after ruling the Eastern Asian Juniors Open Championships in South Korea.

Although he finished only second to compatriot John Marvin Miciano in the Asian Youth Championships in Chiang Mai, Thailand, Quizon made a ripple in the tournament after he stunned top seed Tran Tuan Minh of Vietnam in the second round.

Both Eala and Quizon’s personal feats were earned through hard work and discipline and at the same time, are living proofs that great things start from small beginnings.

As MILO Junior Male and Female Athletes of the Year, both will be receiving a year’s supply of MILO products.

At the same time, PSA President’s Awardee National University Lady Bulldogs will receive the first ever ‘MILO NUTRI UP ‘Up Your Galing Recognition’ during the Feb. 26 event also presented by MILO, the Philippine Sports Commission, and Cignal TV.

Supporting the event are NorthPort of Rep. Mikee Romero, Rain or Shine, Mighty Sports, SC Stockfarm and Tapa King.

Eala and Quizon will join 73 others in the year’s honor roll list bannered by co-Athlete of the Year winners Hidilyn Diaz, Margielyn Didal, and golfers Yuka Saso, Bianca Pagdanganan, and Lois Kaye Go.

