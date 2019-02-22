Saso tops PH Ladies Open

Yuka Saso took the best dished out by the young, talented Thais and Sofia Chabon and proved again she’s better, keeping the Champion Philippine Ladies Amateur Open crown in runaway fashion at the Manila Golf and Country Club in Forbes Park yesterday.



Saso never let her rivals get no closer than three strokes with superb driving and near-impeccable iron shots, producing five birdies against a bogey then settling for routine pars in the last three holes to cruise to a five-shot victory over Yosita Khawnuna at six-under 207 in the 54-hole championship presented by Champion.

“There’s nothing special with my win. I just played steady and I’m happy I made it for the second straight time,” said the reigning Asian Games gold medalist, who surged ahead by three with back-to-back 70s Wednesday.

Khawnuna turned in a decent 69 but just couldn’t keep pace with the unflappable Fil-Japanese, who birdied Nos. 4 and 6 then added three more at the back against a bogey. The Thai, who tied Saso and Mafy Singson after 18 holes but fell behind by three in the second round, wound up with a 212.

