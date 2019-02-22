Zambo bets boost PPS Kidapawan cast

Four aces from Zamboanga seek to steal the show from the locals as action in the PPS-PEPP national age group tennis circuit shifts to Kidapawan City today (Friday) at the Kidapawan City Tennis Club in Cotabato.



Multi-titled Sydney Enriquez, Rica Labrador and Marlyn Mesiona banner the Zambo squad’s title drive in girls’ singles play while Eric Tangub braces for a fierce challenge in the boys’ 16- and 18-and-under divisions where he is the top seed in the Group 2 tournament dubbed as the President Ronald Barrios Cup presented by Dunlop.

Enriquez and Labrador also topbill the main two categories while Mesiona vies in the 10-unisex and 12-U sides of the five-day event serving as the fourth of the six-leg Mindanao swing of the nationwide circuit put up by Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala headed by president/CEO Bobby Castro.

Zkyla Cervantes, meanwhile, hopes to ride the momentum of her two victories in last week’s PPS-PEPP stop in Kabacan, joining Labrador and Enriquez in the title hunt along with Ysay Ysulat, Zhela Zaldivar, Princess Haro, Sheloh Ripdos and Pauline Binoya.

Cervantes, from Alamada, leads the locals’ bid charge along with Reyman Saldivar Jr., Ben Flores, Yusuf Maldo, Cian Ramirez and Ysulat from Kabacan, Jeanne Rayray from Midsayap, Rey Napala from Gen. Santos, Herald Aton from Kidapawan and Pete Mateo from Tupi.

Meanwhile, Digos City will host the fifth leg on Feb. 28-March 4 with the Mindanao circuit winding up in Tagum City on March 7-11. For details and listup, call PPS-PEPP Sports Program Development director Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.

Like his fellow fancied Zambo bets, Tangub also expects a tough outing in his side of the battle with Bruce Hurtado, Herald Aton, Kurt Haro, Yassan Al Anazi, JV Comendador, Joross Manangking and Rey Napala tipped to step up in 18-U side and Reyman Saldivar Jr. joining the likes of Manangking, Aton and Kurt Haro in the 16-U play of the event sanctioned by the Unified Tennis Philippines made up of PPS-PEPP, Cebuana Lhuillier, Wilson, Toby’s, Dunlop, Slazenger and B-Meg.

