5 injured in Mandaluyong blaze

Around 1,000 families were left homeless and five persons were injured in a massive fire that hit a residential area in Mandaluyong City Friday.

Supt. Christine Cula, Mandaluyong City fire marshal, said the fire started at around 4:20 p.m. on Block 22 Extension, Welfareville Compound, Barangay Addition Hills.

In just an hour, the blaze that burned 300 houses mostly made out of light materials reached the fifth alarm.

Among those injured were Senior Fire Officer 2 Luciano Regis and a 14-year-old girl who experienced hyperventilation due to smoke, the BFP said.

Eighteen fire trucks from various fire districts, including nearby cities, helped battle the fire that created a black smoke that towered over Metro Manila.

The fire was declared fire out at around 10:12 p.m. and left an estimated damage of P2.5 million, the BFP said.

Arson investigator have yet to determine the cause of the fire.

This is the third time Mandaluyong was struck by a fire in a span of five days. Last Monday, a fire gutted Auto Plus, an auto repair shop in Barangay Wack-Wack, were expensive luxury cars were burned, including two sports utility vehicles owned by reelectionist Sen. JV Ejercito. (Jhon Aldrin Casinas)

