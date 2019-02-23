Catriona Gray single na

MISS Universe 2018 Catriona Gray recently confirmed that she and boyfriend Clint Bondad have already called it quits.

Gray made the confirmation during an appearance on “Tonight With Boy Abunda.”

“Hindi na po,” said Catriona when host Boy Abunda asked if she and Clint were still in a relationship.

As to who made the first move to split, she explained: “Kasi we were having problems even before the pageant. We weren’t on speaking terms so much.”

Clint still watched the Miss Universe competition in Bangkok, Thailand last December despite having problems in their relationship.

“He did. But it was really hard going to the competition with that happening all at the same time. But I had to keep reminding myself this is a once in a lifetime opportunity I need to give my best. I want to represent the Philippines well. So it was a struggle you know but I see him doing so well now,” the Filipino-Australian beauty queen said.

Gray did not give further details about the breakup.

“I don’t want to talk about it that much because I’m private and I really respect him and I am grateful for the time that I had with him. I just wish him the best.”

“When you’re together for so long and you start at a very young age, you grown whether that be in your personal, or your career, of whatever. Sometimes you just outgrow each other in a way. If we were meant to be together, maybe it will happen in the future,” she said.

Prodded if she still loves him, she said: “I am always grateful for the time that I shared with him ‘cause he has seen me through much and I’ve seen him through much. We both supported each other. It just didn’t work out.”

The 26-year-old shared that the most important lesson she learned in her relationship with the Filipino-German model is “the need to communicate.”

Catriona then said she hopes to be single throughout her Miss Universe reign.

“I want to. I’ve never really had a chance. Being in a six-year relationship from the age of 18, I’ve never been a young adult especially growing a young Christian din in that season of singleness. And I think it’s really important as an individual because you need to know want you want or who you are, in establishing your identity as your own person, and I just want to take that time. Being a Miss Universe for a year is an amazing experience,” she said (ROBERT R. REQUINTINA)

