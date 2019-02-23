Daniel on leave sa Dos

1 SHARES Share Tweet

MANY are confused as to why Daniel Padilla asked for temporary leave from ABS-CBN.

Is he planning to do a John Lloyd Cruz?

Note that Padilla asked for the break following rumor of him and girlfriend Kathryn Bernardo having decided to cool off following a spat.

Padilla’s mother, Karla Estrada, however slammed the gossip; maintaining his son simply wanted to rest.

She said, “Hiningi niya (Padilla) sa Star Cinema, actually, sa mga boss niya sa ABS-CBN, ang buong February ng pagri-relax.

“So ngayon, bakasyon, bakasyon. Kasama si Kathryn… yun lang ang puwede kong sabihin.

“Then, pupunta na naman siya sa ibang bansa, kasama ang kapatid na si Carlito, and then, yung daddy ni Carlito na si Naldy Padilla, at saka yung pinsan ko na si Marco.

“Talagang ibabakasyon niya ang buong Feb, dahil after that, sa March, mag-expect tayo ng dalawang pelikula na gagawin.”

Estrada also said Padilla took the break to support his father Rommel Padilla who is running for congressman in the first district of Nueva Ecija.

“Baka nga more than (one month ang bakasyon) kapag all-out support siya sa kanyang tatay, kasi ang sarap ding bisitahin niya kung saan naglilingkod ang kanyang tatay,” she said. (RAMPADOR ALINDOG)

Related

comments