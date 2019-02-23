Kidnapper nabbed in Manila

1 SHARES Share Tweet

An alleged kidnapper was captured in Sampaloc, Manila after attempting to abduct two young boys Friday.

Police said Paulina Kassad Alamada of Cotabato City was accosted by barangay watchmen on Pinpin St. at around 8:30 p.m. after they saw the target victims hurriedly running as if they were being chased.

Initial investigation showed that the victims were in a barbecue store when the suspect appeared and talked to them.

Moments later, the suspect pulled out a face towel and signaled to a van driver to move forward.

She grabbed the arms of the boys. Fortunately, they were able to free themselves and ran away until they met the barangay watchmen.

The suspect’s accomplice managed to escape.

It was learned that Alamada was included in the roster of child abductors posted on Facebook.

Authorities are now conducting further investigation.

A case of attempted kidnapping will be filed against her before the Manila Prosecutor’s Office. (Ria Fernandez)

Related

comments