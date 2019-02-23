Softball tilt starts today

Eight teams, including fancied Navy and Army, are vying for supremacy in the first conference of the Amateur Softball Association of the Philippines (ASAPHIL) which starts today at the Alex Advincula Sports Field in Imus City.

Also taking part in the event organized by Cavite Rep. Alex L. Advincula are Polytechnic University of the Philippines, Cabuyao, Laguna, Dasmarinas City, Rizal Technological University, another from Laguna province and the combined Air Force and Imus group.

First game of the event dubbed as ASAPHIL-Cebuana Lhuillier Men’s Softball Invitational Tournament starts at 2 p.m. (Anthony Giron)

