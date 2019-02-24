All campaign promises fulfilled, except solving EDSA traffic – Duterte

President Duterte on Saturday said that he has fulfilled almost all his campaign promises in 2016 except solving traffic on Epifanio de los Santos Ave.

Duterte said that halfway into his term, he has fulfilled most of his promises, including the signing of notable measures into law such as the free tuition, universal health care, and Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law.

“Alam mo… ang TRAIN…nangako ako sa inyo. Wala akong pangako na hindi ko natupad except ‘yang EDSA,” Duterte said in a speech during the PDP-Laban campaign rally in Biñan City, Laguna.

“Nangako ako na free tuition, nandiyan na ang batas. Nangako ako na free universal health care, pirmado ko na ang batas,” he added.

Duterte noted that his administration has also increased the wages of soldiers and policemen and will soon adjust salaries of teachers.

He also promised to negotiate with Moro National Liberation Front through chairman Nur Misuari.

Duterte renewed his vow to end the illegal drugs trade in the Philippines in the remaining three years of his term.

He also “pleaded” to the public, especially the youth to stay away from illegal drugs.

Duterte asked the crowd to tell him what other promises he failed to keep so he could fulfill them. “Ano pa naman gusto?” Duterte asked. (PNA and Argyll Geducos)

