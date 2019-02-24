Matinding karera

Five entries are entered in today’s main event of the “3YO Local Fillies and Colts Stakes Race” at Metro Turf.

They are B.A. Abalos II’s Lakan Takhan, M.B. Villaseñor’s My Jopay, P.I. Aguila’s Serafina, A.R. Santos’ Toy For the Big Boy and M.V. A Geron’s Turns Gold.



Set to be disputed over 1,400 meters, the winner in the Philracom-sponsored event gets R300,000 while 2nd to 4th placer receive P112,500, P62,500 and P25,000, respectively.

Breeder of the winning horse receives P15,000.

We have 11 races today compared to 10 yesterday. Race 1 starts at 1:30 p.m.

The 11 karera ay kinapapalooban ng 3 sets ng WTA, 2 sets of Pick-6, Pick -5 at 1 set ng Pick-4 covering the usual last 4 Races.

Sa mga di nakadalo sa pakarera ng Santa Ana noong isang araw, ang mga nagsipanalo rito ay ang Vera Cruz, Big Boss James, Pabulong, Starlet, Constantinople at Sweet Dreams or combinations 10, 3, 6, 7, 6 at 7 ayon sa pagkakasunod -sunod.

So there and see you guys at our usual Samson’s Billiard OTB and/or at Dela Paz Momay’s Carinderia OTB at Marick, Cainta.

Again…Good Luck!!!

