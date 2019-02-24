Senate bets in debate blame inflation on TRAIN law

All eight senatorial bets who participated at the ABS-CBN Senatorial Debate yesterday blamed the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law for the inflation in the country.

Responding to a question aired at the Town Hall Debate by Aya Lachica, a vendor, Liberal Party-backed Otso Diretso senatorial candidates former Sen. Mar Roxas, Gary Alejano, Romulo Macalintal, and Erin Tanada were positive that the law is the reason for inflation.

Not in the debate were former Interior and Local Government Secretary Rafael Alunan, former Philippine National Police chief Director General Ronald M. de la Rosa, and reelectionist Sen. JV Ejercito who were all in Cebu for a huge rally led by President Duterte yesterday.

Hosts Karen Davila and Alvin Elchico said former Sen. Serge Osmena also begged off, although his name was originally in the list of debaters.

Federal Party bets Conrado “Ding”Generoso and Agnes Escudero agreed with their senatorial rivals, with Escuedo adding that taking advantage of the country’s gold reserves can address the rise in prices of prime commodities.

Former Pagsanjan, Laguna Mayor Abner Afuang and former Bayan Muna party-list Rep. Neri Colmenares joined the chorus.

“Dapat magkaroon ng batas na tinatanggal ang tax sa tubig, kuryente, at langis. Dapat magkaroon ng isang aksyon na buwagin ang mga cartel na nagmamanipula ng mga presyo,” stated Colemares, a human rights lawyer.

Roxas, who is back in politics after a two-year hiatus, noted that the increase in excise tax under the TRAIN law cause higher transportation cost that triggered inflation.

He also said the recently-signed rice tarrification law is also a factor for inflation. “Filipino ang dapat magpakain sa kapwa Filipino,” Roxas said.

Renowned election lawyer and senior citizens welfare advocate Romulo Macalintal called on voters to reject senatorial candidates who were behind the passage of the TRAIN law. “Huwag na ihalal ang ganyang uri ng mga senador,” he said.

Alejano, who is on his last term as Magdalo parytlist congressman, said they have acted in proposing the suspension of TRAIN law.

On the other hand, Tanada decried data that indicated that 80 percent of Filipinos are poor. He called on equality in the implementation of the minimum wage throughout the country.

“Epekto ng inflation, minsan mataas pa sa probinsya. Pero ang minimum wage sa Maynila ay higit na mataas pa sa probinsya, kailangan baguhin iyan,” he said.

Generoso blamed taxes and insufficient production of agricultural products for inflation. “Imported ang bawang ang nandito sa atin kaya siguro maraming aswang. Kailangan nating ng bawang pantaboy sa mga aswang,” said Generoso.

During her turn to respond, Escudero said proper use of gold reserves could address inflation. “Kung hindi ginagamit ang gold reserves ng tama, apektado lahat sapagkat ipapataw sa ating ang mataas na tax,” she said.

Afunag said it is about time to “derail” the TRAIN law. (Ben R. Rosario)

