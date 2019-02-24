UST battles NU booters

Matches Today (FEU-Diliman)

9 a.m. – Ateneo vs FEU (Men)

1 p.m. – AdU vs DLSU (Men)

3 p.m. – UST vs NU (Men)

University of Santo Tomas seeks to solidify its hold of the lead as it tangles with National University today in the UAAP Season 81 men’s football tournament at the FEU-Diliman pitch.



The Growling Tigers and the Bulldogs clash in the last of a three-match fixture at 3 p.m.

Adamson University, coming off two consecutive draws, plays De La Salle at 1 p.m., while Ateneo tries to bounce back from its season-opening loss to University of the East as it collides with Far Eastern University to open hostilities at 9 a.m.

Last year’s runner-up UST, with four points, is looking good so far in the young tournament.

The Tigers opened their campaign with a 3-1 win over the Green Archers before splitting points with the Falcons in last Thursday’s 1-1 standoff.

NU, on the other hand, began its season with a 1-1 draw with Adamson University last Sunday.

