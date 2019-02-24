Voters prefer Lani, says Pulse survey

Taguig City Mayor Lani Cayetano is poised to win the House of Representatives seat in the city’s second district by a landslide, a Pulse Asia survey said.

The survey conducted from Jan. 20 to 26 showed the mayor with a whopping 81 percent voter preference vis à vis her rival Che Che Gonzales’ 11 percent.

Respondents were asked who they will vote for Taguig second district representative if the May mid-term elections were held today.

Cayetano won the mayoral race in 2010 against Dante Tinga, father of then incumbent Sigfrido “Freddie” Tinga who served as mayor of Taguig for three terms. In the next mayoral elections in 2013, Cayetano won against Rica Tinga, daughter of Dante Tinga.

Three years later, Cayetano ran for Taguig mayor unopposed.

Gonzales is a former city councilor who ran and lost to Taguig Rep. Pia Cayetano in 2016.

A petition was filed to disqualify Pia Cayetano in the 2016 elections for alleged lack of residency in the district. A petition to disqualify for lack of residency was also filed against Lino Cayetano in 2013 when he ran for the same position. Both cases were dismissed by Comelec.

