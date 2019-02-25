7 robbers killed in Batangas shootout

AGONCILLO, Batangas – A group responsible for dozens of robbery incidents in this province since June last year was finally cornered here Monday, triggering a shootout that left all seven suspects dead.

Batangas police director Senior Supt. Edwin Quilates said they have been hunting down the group which has victimized a number of establishments, mostly feed mills, motorcycle, and convenience stores.

Quilates said the group’s modus operandi involved entering the stores through the roof, earning it the monicker “Baklas Bubong Robbery Group.”

The police official said the group operated in Lemery, Tanauan, Rosario, Cuenco, Agoncillo, Calaca, Taysan, and Taal. “They strike usually between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m.,” said Quilates.

Police got a big break last Saturday when closed circuit television camera (CCTV) caught the group’s vehicle – a Toyota Hi-Ace van with license plates TIH-344 – following another robbery at a convenience store in Taal.

“Pina memorize ko sa lahat ng pulis ang plate number. Isa pang palatandaan eh yung neon blue light na nakalagay sa side mirror,” said Quilates.

A policeman spotted the van in Talisay and immediately radioed his discovery, according to the police official.

Quilates said he immediately mobilized his men for what he termed as “Operation: Iron Curtain.”

The suspects’ van drove through a police checkpoint in Barangay Berinayan in Laurel before a police van blocked its path in Barangay Banyaga in Agoncillo at around 4:45 a.m. “Dalawa o tatlong suspek lumabas ng sasakyan at nakipagbarilan,” said Quilates.

No policeman was hurt during the shootout, although the police van was riddled with bullets.

Quilates said some of the slain suspects wore shorts and described them between 30- and 50-years- old. The suspects’ identities have yet to be determined.

Recovered from the scene were one carbine, two .45 caliber revolver, an Ingram pistol, and a .38 caliber revolver. Found in the ill-fated van were bonnets, stockings, metal pipes, roof cutter, and other tools.

A total of P36,000 were collected from the suspects, according to Quilates.

The police official said they have reasons to believe there is another vehicle involved and are checking on leads. “Nakita yung mga suspects na may kausap sa phone,” he said, adding that operations are continuing.

He said they are checking on the suspects’ possible safe houses in Cavite. (Ali Vicoy and Lyka Manalo)

