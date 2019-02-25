Cocaine seizures reach P2 B: PNP

Some P2-billion worth of cocaine have been recovered off the shorelines of Luzon and Mindanao, including 36 more bricks found on the shoreline of Caraga, Davao Oriental Sunday.

Senior Supt. Bernard Banac, spokesman of the Philippine National Police (PNP), said three bundles containing 10 packs each and another pack which appears to have already been opened that contain only six packs were recovered in Barangay Santiago in Caraga.

“It was reported by a local resident to the police who found them while swimming on the shoreline on Sunday morning,” said Banac.

The discovery of cocaine in Davao Oriental came a few hours after 34 bricks were found in Tandag City in Surigao del Sur.

Two weeks ago, 88 cocaine bricks were also found off the waters of Dinagat Island and Surigao del Norte.

Several bricks were also recovered the following days in Quezon, Camarines Norte, and Camarines Sur. Banac said another brick was also found off the waters of Dingalan, Aurora.

“All recovered items are now undergoing further laboratory examinations for proper disposition,” said Banac.

Banac lauded residents for their cooperation in turning over the cocaine to the police, as well as the local police commanders who were aggressive in conducting information campaign to those living in coastal areas.

“The PNP lauds the strong cooperation and vigilance of the public which continue to produce positive results following the recovery of more suspected cocaine in various parts of the eastern seaboard of the country,” said Banac.

Local commanders have been offering a sack of rice or P2,000 for each of turned over cocaine brick which weighs one to 1.2 kilos.

Each kilo costs more or less P12 million based on the survey conducted in some European countries on the amount they spend for each gram of cocaine.

Chief Supt. Gilbert Cruz, Caraga police director, said European users spend 195 to 211 Euros per gram based on the survey.

The PNP leadership earlier advised residents of coastal areas to surrender the cocaine bricks they would chance upon since it would spell out trouble if the cocaine bricks are caught in their possession.

Possession of a kilo of illegal drugs like shabu or cocaine is a non-bailable offense and if convicted, those charged may face life sentence.

“We also continue to appeal to you to remain vigilant and report to the police any suspicious packages washed ashore or anyone who may show up offering an amount in exchange of said items,” said Banac. “Together, we can stop crimes and illegal drugs towards a safe community for our people to live, work and do business,” he added. (Aaron Recuenco)

