Duterte endorses Mocha’s party-list bid

President Duterte has endorsed the candidacy of former Presidential Communications Assistant Secretary Margaux “Mocha” Uson for party-list representative in the May polls, citing her simplicity and compassion for the masses.

Uson, a known avid supporter of the President, is the first nominee of the AA Kasosyo party-list group.

“Vote for Mocha. She’s really for the masses. Si Mocha. She’s Bisaya. Help her, help her. She’s one of the people who helped me,” the President said during the distribution of cash subsidies to beneficiaries in Cebu City Sunday night.

The President made another campaign pitch for Uson during the administration party’s campaign rally in Cebu.

Duterte explained that he was backing Uson’s election bid because she also supported his presidential campaign in 2016.

“You stood by me during the dark moments sa akong kampanya. I will stick with you,” he told Uson, who was also present at the event.

Uson, in a budget hearing at the Senate in October last year, announced her resignation to facilitate the approval of the proposed 2019 budget of the Presidential Communications Operations Office. She claimed that some lawmakers were delaying the approval of the PCOO budget after she missed the budget deliberations since she was abroad.

Uson, who was previously embroiled in some controversies, including the vulgar federalism jingle, later filed her Certificate of Candidacy as party-list representative of Kasosyo party-list group. (Genalyn Kabiling)

