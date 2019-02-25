Duterte: Last 3 years of term ‘most dangerous’ for drugs

CEBU CITY – President Duterte the other day warned that his last three years in office will be the most dangerous for people involved in the illegal drugs trade.

Speaking before more than 10,000 people who witnessed the campaign rally of the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Laban ng Bayan at Plaza Independencia here, Duterte once again highlighted his campaign platform to eradicate corruption and the illegal drugs problem in the country.

“I still have three years. Consider my last three years as the most dangerous years if you are into drugs. If you will not be able to kill me, I will kill you all,” Duterte said in Tagalog as the crowd chanted his name. “If we cannot have law and order, if corruption doesn’t stop, the poor will remain poor. For those who have yet to start doing drugs, do not attempt to start. For those who have started, stop it now. Go to the rehab,” Duterte added.

Duterte didn’t mince words in lambasting retired police generals Vicente Loot and Marcelo Garbo as well as Cebuano businessman Peter Lim whom he accused of being involved in the illegal drugs trade.

“Loot, t**g i*a kang Loot, military ka nigasto nimong gobyerno edukar nimo, animal ka. Pagkatapos you commit treason against your own people. Kamo ni Garbo, napaka-walanghiya ninyo. You turn your back against your people and make them crazy,” the President said.

The President made the scathing remarks against Loot in the presence of the ex-general’s stepson Sun Shimura. Simura is a Cebu provincial board member and is running to replace his father, who is the mayor in Daanbantayan, Cebu.

Duterte also gave a stern warning to Lim, who has gone into hiding after a Makati City Regional Trial Court issued an arrest warrant against him for illegal drugs charges. “I will kill you even in front of your family. But I will not make you suffer, just one bullet in your head,” the President said.

The President said that if he will have his way, he’d rather choose that authorities will avoid arresting drug suspects. “I don’t like making arrests anymore because we still need to feed them,” he said.

The President assured that he will do whatever it takes to fulfill his campaign platform. “I will solve this illegal drugs problem. If I have to kill everybody, I will do it,” he said. (Calvin D. Cordova)

