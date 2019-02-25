FEU trips Ateneo

Games Wednesday (The Arena, San Juan City)

8 a.m. – NU vs La Salle (m)

10 a.m. – Adamson vs UE (m)

2 p.m. – NU vs La Salle (w)

4 p.m. – Adamson vs UE (w)

Far Eastern University hung tough in the crunch to survive Ateneo, 20-25,25-22, 25-22, 20-25, 16-14, yesterday and remain unbeaten in UAAP men’s volleyball at The Arena in San Juan City.



Owen Suarez and Richard Solis delivered the crucial blows against the pesky defense of the Eagles to steer the Tamaraws to their third straight victory.

Suarez had 37 excellent sets and 10 digs apart from finishing with three points, while Solis scored 12 points.

Jude Garcia exploded for 23 points built on 19 kills and two aces. Redijohn Paler also sizzled at the attack line by firing 13 spikes to finish with 19 points.

Ateneo, playing its first season under new mentor Timothy Sto Tomas, banked on Ron Medalla, Chumason Njigha and Ishmael Rivera but just fell short. Medalla and Njingha had 19 points each while Rivera scored 18 points.

Earlier, University of Santo Tomas outlasted University of the Philippines, 26-24, 25-27, 25-23, 25-13, for its second win in three outings. (Kristel Satumbaga)

