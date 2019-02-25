Foreign training for male spikers

6 SHARES Share Tweet

by Kristel Satumbaga

The Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas Inc (LVPI) is also determined to provide quality training for the men’s team as it bids for a podium finish in the 30th Southeast Asian Games that the country is hosting late November.



LPVI president Peter Cayco said they are looking at sending the Nationals to high-caliber training camps in South Korea and Japan to gain more confidence for the biennial meet.

“Malalakas ang mga club teams nila doon (They’ll be facing strong club teams there),” said Cayco.

Dante Alinsunurin currently coaches the squad where a total of 85 aspirants showed up for the two-day tryouts early this month at the University of the East. Among those who joined were members of UAAP champion team Ateneo.

Related

comments