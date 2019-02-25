Laguna bettor wins P50 M

Nearly P50 million was bagged by a lone Ultra Lotto 6/58 bettor from Biñan City, Laguna after Sunday night’s draw.

The winning combination that was luckily guessed by the bettor was 16-06-07-09-05-45. It has a total jackpot prize of P49,500,000.

The ticket was purchased in an outlet in Biñan, Laguna , the agency said.

Twenty percent tax will be automatically deducted from the jackpot prize in accordance with the TRAIN law. The government will therefore get almost P10 million or a total of P9,900,000.

PCSO urged the public to keep on patronizing their games, saying a lot of less fortunate people are being helped by their charity programs.

A large portion of the agency’s revenue is being allotted to charity.

